888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Sets New 12-Month High at $308.00

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 295.50 ($3.86), with a volume of 986581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.35. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get 888 Holdings plc (888.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Aviad Kobrine sold 100,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41), for a total value of £261,000 ($340,998.17). Also, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Holdings plc (888.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 Holdings plc (888.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.