$82.42 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will report sales of $82.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $78.34 million and the highest is $89.50 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $96.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $328.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $338.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $271.67 million to $324.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million.

GLOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 783,625 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $2.72 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

