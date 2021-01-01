$786.90 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) will report sales of $786.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the highest is $789.90 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $655.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $764.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of GO stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 628,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,432. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

In related news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $169,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,288.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,238 shares of company stock worth $29,261,613 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

