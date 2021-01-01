$711.66 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report sales of $711.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $699.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.77 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.64 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

PAE stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42. PAE has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.