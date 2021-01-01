6,700 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PHR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -108.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,550 shares of company stock worth $3,212,631 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

