$564.60 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will report $564.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $573.20 million. Itron posted sales of $628.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $540.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.90. 376,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,531. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $97.79.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $45,760.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at $711,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,413 shares of company stock worth $1,610,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Itron in the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.