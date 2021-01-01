$53.05 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $53.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $53.70 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $50.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $215.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.30 million to $221.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.28 million, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 million.

HAFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,983.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

