$4.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report sales of $4.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $3.19 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $5.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $56.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.11 million to $71.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $51.99 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $113.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The business had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,569 shares of company stock worth $9,781,824. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.43.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.