$369.65 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post $369.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $355.95 million to $389.65 million. eHealth posted sales of $301.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $659.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.40 million to $679.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $845.40 million, with estimates ranging from $785.05 million to $900.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth $26,339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 532.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 571.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 75,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 524,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. eHealth has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.