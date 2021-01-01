$294.80 Million in Sales Expected for RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will report sales of $294.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.20 million. RealPage reported sales of $255.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.04 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.45.

RP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.24. 1,754,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,818. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.48 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In related news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $62,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealPage by 437.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

