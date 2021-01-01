$256.61 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) will report $256.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $253.01 million and the highest is $261.54 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $280.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.91 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of Regency Centers stock remained flat at $$45.59 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 868,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,633. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,733 shares of company stock worth $5,819,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

