$254.88 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will post sales of $254.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.50 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $245.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $733,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $493,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $257,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BancorpSouth Bank during the third quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.44. 391,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,951. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.33.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

