22,699 Shares in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,059,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 24.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 68.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $13.49 on Friday. BG Staffing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

BG Staffing Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.