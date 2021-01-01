$225.60 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to post sales of $225.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.00 million and the highest is $236.22 million. Exelixis reported sales of $240.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $940.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.76 million to $953.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $872,336.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,746 shares of company stock worth $3,863,801. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 147.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at about $950,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 16.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.07. 1,649,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,597. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.18. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $27.80.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

