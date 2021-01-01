1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.99

Shares of 1pm plc (OPM.L) (LON:OPM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.99 and traded as high as $24.90. 1pm plc (OPM.L) shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 210,789 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £23.27 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get 1pm plc (OPM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider James Roberts purchased 22,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £5,045.26 ($6,591.66).

1pm plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. It offers lease finance and hire purchase services, cash flow finance and business funding services, and business loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for 1pm plc (OPM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1pm plc (OPM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.