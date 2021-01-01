$143.47 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce sales of $143.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.98 million and the highest is $144.17 million. Paylocity posted sales of $132.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $627.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.30 million to $652.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $770.57 million, with estimates ranging from $741.86 million to $837.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

Shares of PCTY opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.51, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.72. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $218.34.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total value of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,684.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,075 shares of company stock worth $81,122,423 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 184.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,544,000 after buying an additional 264,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 8,532.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after buying an additional 66,898 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

