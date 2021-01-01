$107.49 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to report sales of $107.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.07 million. Neogen reported sales of $99.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $447.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $447.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $483.96 million, with estimates ranging from $476.81 million to $491.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Neogen by 0.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEOG traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $79.30. 198,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

