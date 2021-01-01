$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.48.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,003. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

