1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $787,084.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,051,571.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.