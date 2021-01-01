$1.67 Million in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) will announce $1.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $3.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.57 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on APVO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 636,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 174,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $3,961,316.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APVO traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $36.65. 46,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,527. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 7.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

