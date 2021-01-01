-$1.06 EPS Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will report earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($0.87). The Boeing posted earnings of ($2.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full year earnings of ($8.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.20) to ($8.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $4.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Boeing.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,807,443,000 after purchasing an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $214.06 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

