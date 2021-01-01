0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $886,544.00

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $751,512.95 and $886,544.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00041364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00304442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016791 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.44 or 0.01988930 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.