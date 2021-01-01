$0.96 EPS Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

TPR has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

