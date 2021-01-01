$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.83. Equity Residential reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.59.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $59.28. 1,402,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,916. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 24.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

