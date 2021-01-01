$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,796,363.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,108.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 7,356.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after buying an additional 273,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neogen by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the second quarter valued at about $5,844,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neogen stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 208,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,220. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. Neogen has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $82.69.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

