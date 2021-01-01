-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Penumbra posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.86.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total transaction of $1,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $25,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,573,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,743,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Penumbra by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.47 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

