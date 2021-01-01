$0.06 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. Liquidity Services reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Liquidity Services stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 254,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.31 million, a P/E ratio of -144.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

