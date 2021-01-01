$0.05 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sirius XM by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,688,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,684 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 32,588.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,808,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 113.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3,845.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,099,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth about $16,276,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,252,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,742,400. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.