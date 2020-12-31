ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Up 81.8% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 81.8% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $831,966.05 and approximately $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

