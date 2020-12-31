Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

ZTS opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

