ZEON Network Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 15% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One ZEON Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart, P2PB2B and Hotbit. ZEON Network has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZEON Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00029435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00128545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00181878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00563263 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00306565 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00085875 BTC.

ZEON Network Profile

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON Network is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Network Token Trading

ZEON Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.