ZelCash Price Tops $0.0370 on Exchanges (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000972 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZelCash Profile

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

