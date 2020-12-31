ZCore (ZCR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,893.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. ZCore has a market capitalization of $488,134.68 and approximately $11,893.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 8,428,132 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

