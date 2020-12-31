Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.45

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 22548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

