Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega AurrerÃ¡ discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

