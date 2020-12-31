Zacks Investment Research Upgrades US Foods (NYSE:USFD) to Hold

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

NYSE USFD opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -238.20 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. US Foods has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 7.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of US Foods by 1,030.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 205,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $6,111,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $684,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

