Zacks Investment Research Lowers Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

CUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,102 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 95.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 198,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

