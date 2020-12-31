Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $105.40 on Monday. Ceridian HCM has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,317.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,922,730.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,991 shares of company stock worth $49,034,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

