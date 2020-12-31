Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $222.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Revenue growth at CER across ResMed’s key operating segments, Total Sleep and Respiratory Care and SaaS, in the first-quarter fiscal 2021 is impressive. Reopening of sleep labs and physician practices across many geographies and robust adoption of digital health solutions look encouraging. Strength in ventilators and mask sales and sequential improvement in new patient volume amid the pandemic bode well. Expansion of both margins and a strong solvency level buoy optimism. Increasing opportunities in new markets also boosts investor confidence. ResMed’s fiscal first-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past three months, ResMed has outperformed its industry. Yet, fall in manufacturing and procurement efficiencies is discouraging. Other issues like reimbursement headwind, competitive bidding and stiff competition persist.”

RMD has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.83.

RMD stock opened at $209.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $527,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock worth $6,176,235. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 20.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ResMed by 4.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

