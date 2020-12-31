Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $260.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.14 and a 200 day moving average of $212.08. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $268.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 68.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 134.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,925,000 after buying an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

