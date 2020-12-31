Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to Hold

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DDAIF. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Daimler stock opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 414.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

