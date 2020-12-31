Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Sell

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $641.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 5,943.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 82.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 94.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CBTX in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.