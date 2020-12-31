Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Hold

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAC. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Camden National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. Camden National has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 242.1% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 75,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 53,210 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Camden National by 213.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 70,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 47,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camden National by 157.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 69.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth about $519,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

