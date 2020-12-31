Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Hold

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.89 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $131,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,858.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,668. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 8.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

