Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to report sales of $147.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.91 million to $147.60 million. Zscaler posted sales of $101.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $610.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $612.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.60 million, with estimates ranging from $776.10 million to $843.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.92.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,705 shares of company stock worth $59,791,966 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $201.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -226.19 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $212.59.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

