Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($0.07). Sunrun reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

Sunrun stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,733.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.42.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $905,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,978.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318,667 shares of company stock valued at $513,788,623 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sunrun by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,226,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

