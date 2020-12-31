Zacks: Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AIRG. ValuEngine cut shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Airgain stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,071. Airgain has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $172.60 million, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airgain (AIRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.