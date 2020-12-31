Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will report ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.24). Agios Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($6.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

