Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report sales of $83.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.30 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $75.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $313.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.40 million to $322.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $331.68 million, with estimates ranging from $329.63 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.98 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Shares of TBK stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 83,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,139. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $873,106.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 590,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 168,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,233,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

