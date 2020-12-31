Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report $195.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.04 million to $200.60 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $124.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $670.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.62 million to $675.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $811.15 million, with estimates ranging from $767.10 million to $864.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -240.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

